Cheniere Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (-58.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.9B (-15.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, lng has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.