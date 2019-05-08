First Majestic Silver Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $93.45M (+59.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ag has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.