Canadian Natural Resources Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-43.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.55B (-35.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cnq has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.