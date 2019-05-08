TELUS Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

TELUS (NYSE:TU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (-23.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.62B (-22.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tu has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.