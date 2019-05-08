NuStar Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

NuStar (NYSE:NS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-87.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $542.91M (+14.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ns has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.