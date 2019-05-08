Amneal Pharmaceuticals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (+109.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $438.18M (+207.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, amrx has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.