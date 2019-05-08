Main Street Capital Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (-1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $60.23M (+7.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, main has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.