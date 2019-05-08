Google's music subscribers stall - WSJ

Google's (GOOG -0.1% )(GOOGL -0.1% ) paid music subscriptions have been essentially across the four most recent months of data, according to WSJ sources.

Last year, Google revamped YouTube Music in hopes of driving growth. Last week, the company attributed stalling YouTube revenue among the reasons Google missed Street revenue estimates by $1B.

Google added about 6M YouTube Music subscribers through March, bringing the global total up to 16M. Apple Music added 10M and Spotify added 20M in the same period.

A Google spokeswoman tells the WSJ the flat subscription performance was inaccurate but fails to elaborate. She does say that paid music subscribers grew 60% Y/Y through March.