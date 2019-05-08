Sierra Wireless Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (-155.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $172.24M (-7.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, swir has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.