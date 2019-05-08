EPAM Systems, Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.17 (+25.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $519.11M (+22.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, epam has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.