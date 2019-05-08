Textainer Group Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (-6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $157.09M (+17.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tgh has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.