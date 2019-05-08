TrueCar Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (-200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $84.99M (+4.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, true has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.