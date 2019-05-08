CommScope Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (-10.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.08B (-3.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, comm has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.