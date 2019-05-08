PRA Group Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (-25.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $244.08M (+9.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, praa has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.