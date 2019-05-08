Booking Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $11.27 (-6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.93B (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bkng has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward.