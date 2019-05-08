The Trade Desk Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-29.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $117.13M (+36.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ttd has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.