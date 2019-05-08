Dropbox Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $381.58M (+20.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, dbx has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward.