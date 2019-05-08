Magna International Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.70 (-7.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.6B (-1.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mga has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.