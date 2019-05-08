Tapestry Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (-24.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.34B (+1.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tpr has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 27 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 26 downward.