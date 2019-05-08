US Concrete Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (+5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $342.8M (+4.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, uscr has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.