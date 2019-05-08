Vivint Solar Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (+134.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $67.25M (-1.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, vslr has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.