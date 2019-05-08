Vishay Intertechnology Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (+27.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $754.26M (+5.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, vsh has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.