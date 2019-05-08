Investors bid up SunOpta

SunOpta (STKL +10.5% ) gains after reporting Q1 revenue and EBITDA ahead of estimates.

Investors may also be giving SunOpta a look after watching Beyond Meat blaze higher over the last week following its public debut.

SunOpta CEO Joseph Ennen talked about his own company's strong position in the health and wellness food space during the earnings conference call (transcript). Ennen noted that premium organic products continue to take market share from large national CPG brands and says SunOpta's capabilities are well suited to serve the healthy food and beverage trends.

