Zayo Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Zayo (NYSE:ZAYO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+88.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $641.68M (-1.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, zayo has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward.