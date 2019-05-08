Crescent Point Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $652.26M

Over the last 2 years, cpg has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.