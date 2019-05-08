Telaria Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.82M (+23.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, tlra has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.