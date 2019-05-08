Senseonics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Senseonics (NYSEMKT:SENS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 (+12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.11M (+39.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, sens has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.