CarGurus Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $129.54M (+31.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, carg has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.