Ad revenues slip in Nexstar's Q1 report

A mixed earnings report from Nexstar Media Group (NXST -1.1% ) saw revenues fall short of consensus, while operating income increased thanks in large part to an FCC reimbursement, and net income rose 20%.

Ad revenue decreased across the board, more than offset by gains in retransmission fees.

Meanwhile, with a $14.1M reimbursement tied to a station repack, operating expenses rose just 0.4%. Operating income increased 8% to $127M, and net income hit $56.9M.

"For the quarter, we delivered about 20% of every net revenue dollar to the free cash flow line allowing us to invest in our local media platform and content as well as initiatives to drive shareholder returns," CEO/Chairman Perry Sook says.

Broadcast cash flow rose 1.6% to $207.7M, with margin of 33.1%.

Revenue breakout: Local ad revenue, $188.2M (down 2.6%); National ad revenue, $63.7M (down 5%); Political revenue, $1.3M (down 85.9%); Retransmission fees, $313.97M (up 13.8%); Digital, $52.8M (down 15.9%); Trade/other, $6.7M (down 4.6%).

Previously: Nexstar Media beats by $0.14, misses on revenue (May. 08 2019)

Press release