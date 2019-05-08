SSR Mining Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (+60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $128.7M (+31.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, ssrm has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.