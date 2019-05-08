Zillow Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.19 (-371.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $432.09M (+44.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, zg has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.