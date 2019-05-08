Assured Guaranty Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (-43.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $228.29M (-22.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ago has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.