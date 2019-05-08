Bridgepoint Education Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:ZVO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $111.85M (-5.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, zvo has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.