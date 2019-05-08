Control4 Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-57.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $61.64M (+4.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ctrl has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.