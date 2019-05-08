Gogo Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.39 (-14.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $198M (-14.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gogo has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.