Callaway Golf Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (-26.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $504.07M (+25.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ely has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.