Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (+18.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.39B (+7.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nclh has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.