Symantec Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (-15.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.21B (-1.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, symc has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 12 downward.