Equifax Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.19 (-16.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $850.07M (-1.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, efx has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.