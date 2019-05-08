Revlon Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Revlon (NYSE:REV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.73 (+49.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $553.6M (-1.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rev has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.