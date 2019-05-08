Chesapeake Energy powers up on Powder River Basin production

Chesapeake Energy (CHK +3.1% ) bounces back in a big way from early morning losses after saying it expects a boost to growth in H2 from the less-crowded Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

CHK has been moving money from its Marcellus Shale and Mid-Continent areas to Powder River, and it now expects to put on sale production from eight more wells in the basin during Q3 and Q4; oil companies have been looking to buy into the PRB, where pipelines are not congested and land is cheaper than the Permian Basin.

"Given recent optimism around the PRB and a continued desire to shift towards more oily opportunities, this move is not surprising," Raymond James analysts say.

"Our mix will continue to shift oil throughout 2019 and 2020 as the Powder River Basin, Brazos Valley [WildHorse acquisition] grow and have a greater contribution to the total," CHK CFO Domenic Dell’Osso said on today's earnings conference call.