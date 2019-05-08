TEGNA Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $512.45M (+2.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tgna has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.