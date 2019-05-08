GoPro Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.09 (+73.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $234.41M (+16.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gpro has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.