Yelp Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (+1033.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $234.96M (+5.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, yelp has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward.