Canadian licensing changes boost pot stocks

Health Canada today announced changes to its cannabis licensing processes, attempting to bring it more in line with other regulated sectors such as pharmaceuticals.

Effective immediately, new applicants for licenses will need to have a fully built site meeting all regulations at the time of their application.

For existing applications, Health Canada will do a high-level review of those waiting, and let the applicant know if there are no concerns.

Names of interest: Aphria (APHA +6% ), Canopy Growth (CGC +1.7% ), Aurora Cannabis (ACB +1.2% ), Cronos Group (CRON +0.8% )

