Manitowoc Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 (+83.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $399.28M (+3.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mtw has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.