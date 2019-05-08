Weaker quarters likely for rest of 2019 at GE, Culp tells shareholders

General Electric (GE +0.4% ) CEO Larry Culp says the company likely will endure weaker quarters for the rest of the year after a surprisingly good start in Q1.

GE's results will balance out through 2019, and the company's profit and cash flow forecasts are unchanged, Culp said at his first annual meeting as GE's CEO.

Culp also noted GE faces several hundred million dollars in increased costs because of tariffs on imports from China.

The comments came as shareholders gathered to elect an overhauled board whose incoming directors have an average tenure of only two-and-a-half years and are led by a pair of outsiders who joined just a year ago: Culp and lead independent director Thomas Horton.

Shareholders approved GE's executive compensation plans and rejected a proposal to separate the roles of chairman and CEO, although the measures attracted a fairly high 30% and 27% levels of support, respectively.