BeiGene Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$3.15 (-55.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $55.79M (+71.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bgne has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.