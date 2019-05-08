Alarm.com Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (-8.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $102.35M (+10.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, alrm has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward.