ShotSpotter Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (+75.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.77M (+41.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, ssti has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.